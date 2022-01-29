Hermon - Mavis Hendrick, 91, passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at her home.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, February 1st from 12:00 to 1:00 pm with a funeral service at 1:00 pm at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur with Martha Helmer, pastor of DeKalb Jct. United Methodist Church, officiating. The burial will be held in the spring in Hermon Cemetery.
Mavis was born in Hermon on July 28, 1930, the daughter of Clyde and Elsie (McCarthy) Hendrick.
She attended school in Hermon and lived on the family farm in West Hermon until the family moved to Gouverneur in 1953. Mavis remained in Gouverneur until moving to Hermon in 1995, and she joined her ARC family. She was very happy to return to living in Hermon.
Mavis enjoyed cooking, gardening, listening to country music, making crafts and hook rugs, and playing cards. She also liked to visit McCarthy’s Restaurant and the Silver Leaf Diner for dinner and pie.
She is survived by her sisters-in-law Arlene Hendrick of Gouverneur, Shirley Hendrick of Florida, Ann Hendrick of Baldwinsville, several nieces and nephews, and her family at the ARC home. Mavis is predeceased by her parents and her siblings Robert and Ruth, Reginald and Helen, Russell, Roger, Leland and Margaret, Thomas and Ione, and James Hendrick, Patricia and Richard Roe, Virginia and Harold Aldrich.
Memorial donations to honor Mavis are encouraged to The ARC Jefferson - St. Lawrence.
