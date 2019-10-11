Mrs. Mavis M. Cota, age 84 of Potsdam, NY passed away suddenly at her residence on October 10th. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on Tuesday, October 15th from 10 am until noon. Funeral services will be held at noon with Rev. Rich Will celebrant. Burial will follow at the Beach Plains Cemetery. Thoughts, memories and condolences can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.
Mavis is survived by her sons Leland (Barb) Cota, Harold (Diane) Cota and Victor (Denise) Cota; daughters Lois (Shawn) McClure, Ellie (Reginald) Rattic, Carrie (Sam) Buckley and Julia (Randy) Webster; 18 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Virgil Cota, a son and daughter in law Virgil and Amy Gross, a grandchild Robert McClure and brothers Lawrence, Kenneth, William, Clayton, Leslie and Larry Peters.
Mavis M. Cota was born April 2, 1935 in Canton, NY to Harold and Elizabeth Peters. She attended Canton Central Schools. She was married to Virgil E. Cota in June of 1955. Mavis was a homemaker raising her 7 children. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting and arts and crafts. Contributions in her memory can be made to the American Diabetes Association.
