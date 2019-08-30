Whitmarsh, Mavis T. (nee Towne) August 26, 2019; beloved wife of Charles Arland Whitmarsh; dearest mother of Patricia Rogers and Michael (Margie) Whitmarsh; loving grandmother of Jeffrey (Beth), Jody (Adriana) Rogers, Christopher (Jennifer) and Patrick (Patty) Whitmarsh; great-grandmother of Dahnny, Jamie, Addison, Shane Rogers, Isis and Ophelia Whitmarsh; daughter of the late Roscoe and Tacy Towne; dear sister of Hazen, Harold, Geneva, Mildred, Marge and Molly. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, September 7th at 1 PM at South Russell Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Mavis T. Whitmarsh
