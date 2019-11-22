MASSENA – Max W. Evans, 90, a longtime resident of Roosevelt Street, peacefully passed away Thursday evening, November 21, 2019 in the comfort of his home.
Max was born October 16, 1929 in Dekalb Junction, the son of the late George G. and Vivian (Reed) Evans. He was a 1946 graduate of Dekalb Junction High School. On February 3, 1951, he married Patricia Knapp at the First Presbyterian Church in Lyons Falls with Rev. John Hatt, officiating. Days after their marriage, he entered the US Army, serving in Germany during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged on January 22, 1953.
As a young man, he worked for various grocery stores in the North Country before going to work for Gould Paper Company in Lyons Falls. He later moved to Massena, where he worked for M.E. Avery Company for 23 years and later with Reynolds Metals until his retirement in 1993. As a veteran, he was a life member of the Gerald R. Roy AMVETS Post -4. Max was also a longtime member Grace United Methodist Church and had a great love for woodworking, traveling, visiting with friends at local coffee shops, and he cherished the time he was able spend with his family.
Max is survived by the love of his life and wife of 68 years, Pat; his children, Bethany and Ted Grome of Jamesville; Jeffrey and Cathy Evans of Webster, New Hampshire; Cathy and Alan Deacons of Syracuse; and Joan and Doug Fregoe of Massena; his grandchildren, Crystal and Amy Evans, Justin Deacons, Jeffrey Grome, and Megan and Danielle Fregoe; and his great grandchildren, Sophie Pardhan and Kaienna McFarland.
Also surviving Max are his sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Ronnie Graves of Rome; his brother and sister-in-law, David and Linda Evans of Boonville and Florida; his brother-in-law, Ronnie York of Oneonta; his wife’s brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Shirley Knapp of Brantingham Lake; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call Tuesday 1-3:00 PM at the Grace United Methodist Church, where a funeral service celebrating Max’s life will be held at 3:00 PM with Brendon Hardy, officiating. Burial will be held at a later date in Pine Grove Cemetery, Massena.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider donations to Grace United Methodist Church Memorial Fund or Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
