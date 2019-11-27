Born January 22, 1948 to Leo and Marion (Jackson) Robarge of Lorraine, Maxine May Frear, 71, Adams, NY returned home to the heavenly father on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.
She was a 1966 graduate of Adams High School. On August 31, 1974 Maxine married LeRoy (Jake) Frear at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Adams. Early on she worked as a waitress and seamstress, which she eventually gave up to raise her family.
She was predeceased by her parents, three brothers (Thomas, Keith, and Marvin), and two nephews (Michael and Stephen). She is survived by her husband Leroy (Jake), daughter Lori LaLone (Todd) of Adams, son Brian Frear (Julianne) of North Syracuse, grandson Justin LaLone (Kayla) of Tempe, Arizona, granddaughter Jena LaLone of Adams Center, brother Virgil of Watertown and many nieces and nephews, several of which were an important part of her care team.
She was a communicant of St Cecilia’s church in Adams and was a member of the Lorraine Wednesday club.
Calling hours will be held at Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home Belleville from 4:00 pm- 7:00 pm on Friday, November 29th. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 30th at St. Cecilia’s Church, Grove Street, Adams. The burial will follow the service in Adams Rural Cemetery. Following the burial a reception will be held at St. Cecilia’s Parish Hall.
Contributions in her memory can be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601 or St. Cecilia’s Church, 17 Grove St., Adams, NY 13605.
Online condolences can be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com
