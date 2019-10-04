STAR LAKE — Maxwell “Punk” C. Morrison, age 81, of Star Lake, passed away on October 3, 2019 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
His funeral service will be held at French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Oswegatchie Cemetery. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.