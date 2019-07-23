May and Vincent Coleman will be laid to rest at Glenwood Cemetery on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Family and friends are invited and welcome to attend the ceremony. There will be a lunch at Coleman’s Corner following the ceremony. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc.
May and Vincent Coleman
