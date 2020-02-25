Maynard Lester Bowman, 90, of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, entered into rest on February 18, 2020 at the Country Meadows in Mechanicsburg.
He is preceded by his parents Russell and Christina Bowman, as well as his wife Rebecca (Oliver) Bowman. Maynard is survived by his three children, son Michael and his wife Jean Bowman, his daughters Mary Popovich and her husband Sky VanIngen, and Nancy Boyer and her significant other Carl Hansen.
Memorial Services for Maynard will be arranged for a later date that is still to be determined.
