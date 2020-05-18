Formerly of Canton- Maynard Lester Bowman, 90, formerly of Fairlane Drive, Canton, died February 18, 2020 at Country Meadows of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.
A memorial graveside will be held privately in Fairview Cemetery, Canton with Rev. Michael Catanzaro officiating. Attendance at this service is limited to immediate family due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Canton Fire and Rescue.
Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Maynard was born May 11, 1929, in Winchester, Ontario, Canada a son of the late Russell R. & Christina (Porteous) Bowman. He graduated in 1948 from Canton High School. He joined the US Army in 1948 and was honorably discharged in 1950. He graduated from Potsdam State University with a bachelor’s degree in 1954 and furthered his education at Hofstra University on Long Island, NY receiving his master’s degree in education in 1958.
On July 3, 1954, he married Rebecca “Becky” Oliver in Gunnison Chapel on the campus of St. Lawrence University with Rev. Eels as celebrant. Becky died June 27, 2010.
Maynard started his teaching career on Long Island and then accepted principalship at Royalton-Hartland Central School in Middleport, NY. In 1963 the couple moved back to Canton where he became principal of Canton Grammar School, then becoming princPchool and retiring as Assistant Superintendent in September 1985.
He is survived by his three children, Nancy Boyer (Carl) of Tuftonboro, NH, Michael Bowman (Jean) of Mechanicsburg, PA and Mary Popovich (Sky) of Marietta, NY; six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a sister, Georgena Clark (2006) and a brother, Denzil Bowman (2004).
Maynard was Past President of Canton Lion’s Club, Past Director of St. Lawrence University Golf Club, Past President of State Administrator’s Association of New York State, member of First Presbyterian Church of Canton, VFW in Florida, Heritage Ridge Golf Club in Florida and BPOE -1870 in Stuart, Florida.
