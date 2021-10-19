Mearle Binan passed into the arms of the Lord October 7th at the MMH with her husband Don and all her children at her side.
Mearle was born in Newport News, VA on Sept. 24th, 1941. She is survived by her loving husband Don, whom she married on Aug. 7, 1959. Also surviving is her 3 sons, Bruce (Catherine), Bryan (Becky) of Massena, and Scott (Marie) of Louisville, as well as a sister Ruth (Joe) Allen of Newport News, VA and a brother A.D. (Joyce) Strickland of Stuarts Draft, VA, and 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents Arthur Ree and Francis Dean Strickland and a sister, Faith Groom, of Newport News, VA.
Mearle was known as “Dixie” by some family and friends. She especially enjoyed country music and spending time with her family. She was the Matron for the Massena Police Dept. for over 30 years and wallpapered many homes and businesses in the area.
There will be no calling hours and graveside services will be held at a later date.
Donations in her name may be made to the Massena Humane Society.
