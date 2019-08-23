Watertown- Melissa J. Nathan, 49, died 8/20/19 in Gettysburg PA after a brief illness. Born 6/27/70 a daughter to Joyce (Denny) Smith &William Smith Sr. Melissa worked at Mercy Hospital and local stores until her illness. She married Matthew (Nate) Nathan on 11/8/03. Melissa enjoyed music, dancing, playing cards She is survived by her husband; her son Tyler(Steph)Smith and granddaughter, Samantha, GA; A daughter Nora Slye and grandson, Roman, VA; Stepdaughter Shamarah, Watertown; Mother in-law Rose, SC; 2 brothers William Smith Jr & Michael (Lori) Smith; 2 sisters Kim Smith & Sandra (John) Mullis, all of Watertown; 1 brother in-law and 5 sister in-laws all of SC; Her cousin / best friend Jeri Lynn (James) Mahon; Several nephews, nieces & cousins. Predeceased by her parents and Sister Carole. A Celebration of Life will be held 8/24/19 at 4pm in Gettysburg PA and 9/2/19 at 2pm at Thompson Park, Watertown All donations can be made to your local Hospice Agency.
Melissa J. Nathan
