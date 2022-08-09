Melissa Parker Crook formerly of LaFargeville, N.Y. passed away on March 5, 2022, in Killeen Texas at 65 years of age. No cause of death is known at this time. She was born December 18, 1956, in Watertown, N.Y. to B. Douglas and Dorothy B. Parker, graduated from LaFargeville Central School and then the Jeff-Lewis BOCES Institute as a Licensed Practical Nurse, serving throughout her life in mostly behavioral health specialties and settings in upstate New York, Norfolk Virginia, Des Plaines Illinois and Killeen Texas. Melissa was an active Auxiliary member of the VFW Motorcycle Group in Killeen Texas where she worked to better the lives of veterans and children. She was loved by so many people for her generosity and incredible sense of humor. She is survived by her loving husband Wayne Barcomb, son Ryan (Heather) Johnson, granddaughter Melody Johnson, sisters Susan (Allen) Benas, Stephanie (Michael) Kitt, and Jane Parker, multiple nieces, nephews, cousins, and numerous friends. She will be dearly missed.
Burial Service at the North Watertown Cemetery, 811 Bradley Street, Watertown NY on August 11th, 2022 at 11 AM with a gathering for friends and family immediately following at The Benas Residence 535 Merrick Street, Clayton, NY.
