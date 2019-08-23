Melody Anne Schuster, loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away at the age of 68 on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring. Melody was born on July 17th, 1951 in Watertown, New York to the late William “Bill” Schuster and Jane (Martin) Schuster. She moved to St. Augustine, Florida in 2004.
Melody was an adventurous spirit and an avid world traveler. Her personality was contagious and she made strangers into friends in an instant. She loved a good book, volunteered for numerous animal shelters, enjoyed gardening, hiking, Thai Chi, bicycle riding, and swimming. She had a fierce sweet tooth and a lifelong love of music, both of which she passed on to her children. Most recently, Melody had been assisting her friend and partner, Morris Mezin, in managing Shopaholic Boutique in the historic district of St. Augustine. The two were married on May 1st, 2014.
Melody is survived by her husband, Morris Mezin; daughter, Jessica VanCampen and husband Lance Kaplin; son, Derek VanCampen, wife Stacey VanCampen and their three children; daughter, Eryhn Lawlor, and son, Jeremy Lawlor. She is also survived by her sister, Laurel Schuster Sheldon, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
There will be two memorial services for friends and family to honor Melody. The first will be at 7 pm on Friday, August 23rd, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home in St. Augustine, FL. A visitation beginning at 6 pm will precede the ceremony. The second service will be a celebration of life to take place at 2pm Saturday, September 7th, 2019 at Rainbow Shores Restaurant in Pulaski, NY.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Melody’s memory can be made to the CJD Foundation at www.cjdfoundation.org/donate.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.