MELVIN EDWARD COHEN, M.D.

Dr. Cohen was born April 23, 1932 in Watertown, N.Y. to Ethel and Morris Cohen. Dr. Cohen attended Watertown schools and graduated with honors in chemistry from Watertown High School. Dr. Cohen graduated from St. Lawrence University Cum Laude with a B.S., degree, Phi Beta Kappa honor and was a member of Beta Beta Beta National Biology honorary, and Beta Chi Rho national psychology honorary. He graduated from the University of New York College of Medicine in Syracuse, New York. He did a rotating internship in Meadowbrook Hospital (now Nassau County Medical Center), East Meadow, N. Y. He returned to Upstate Medical Center Hospitals for an OB-GYN Residency. Following Residency he was inducted into the U.S. Army Medical Corp and was stationed for two years at Martin Army Hospital, Fort Benning, GA.
Subsequent to this he opened an office in Trenton, N.J. After 2 years he was offered a partnership in Corning, N.Y. and was at one time chief of OB-GYN at Corning hospital.
Dr. Cohen moved to Lake Mary, FL in 1988 and donated 2 years of volunteer service to the Farm Workers Clinic in Apopka, FL.
After moving to Lake Mary Dr. Cohen took classes through the University of Florida Extension Program and became a Master Gardener. Upon completion of the course Dr. Cohen did volunteer work at the Extension Center in Lake Mary for several years.
Dr. Cohen served on the Lake Mary Elder Commission for 10 years.
Dr. Cohen was a member of Congregation Ohev Shalom, Maitland, FL, and member of Ohev Shalom Men’s Club. Dr. Cohen was an Associate Member of Hadassah and he and his wife Judith are Major Donors to Hadassah Hospital.
Dr. Cohen is survived by his wife Judith of 61 years, his daughters Miriam Kuhn of Madison, WI, Renee Cohen and her wife Margo Cook of Chicago, IL, and son Harvey Cohen and his wife Helena Leung of Plantation, FL. Four grandchildren Joshua Kuhn, Nina Kuhn, Maxwell Cohen and Zivah Cohen.
Donations in Dr. Cohen’s memory can be made to Congregation Ohev Shalom in Maitland, FL.
