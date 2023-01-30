ALEJANDRO VAZQUEZ VALDEZ, 45, PUEBLO, MEXICO. JESUS MARTINEZ PARRA, 44, PUEBLA, MEXICO. ABEL DE JESUS LOPEZ LOPEZ, 39, CHAPIAS, MEXICO.
JOSE DE JESUS AGUIRRE TRONCO, 35, VIGENCIA, MEXICO. PEDRO PABLO GALICIA IGNACIO, 29 PUEBLA, MEXICO. JONATAN HERNADEZ GOMEZ, 25, CHIAPAS, MEXICO.
A Memorial Mass for the 6 victims of the tragic motor vehicle accident will be held Wednesday, 2:00 PM at St. Joseph’s Church, Weedsport. Burials will be held in Mexico.
The men died on Saturday, January 28, 2023, in Louisville, New York and were employees of LBFNY, LLC in Weedsport.
Local arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.
