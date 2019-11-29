Watertown Elks Lodge No. 496 Memorial Sunday
The officers and member of Watertown Elks Lodge -496 cordially invite family and friends to participate with us in our Annual Memorial Service.
The Memorial Service will begin at 2 p.m. on SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1st at the Watertown Elks Lodge 728 Bradley St., Watertown, followed by a luncheon at the lodge.
The following members to be memorialized are, LM Robert V. Kiernan, LM, PO Fred W. Clark II, LM George A. Finn, PDD, PSVP, HLM, John “Fred” Martin, Glenn Simonds, Lee Combs, HLM, PEOY, PER Donald W. Reid, LM Edward J. Kirkland, Ralph A. Green Sr., Elsie H. Pellerin, LM John J. Derrigo, Jr, PER John A. Hillwig, LM John A. Layton, David L. Massey, LM Charles F. J. Wischoff and Timothy J. Branski.
“An Elk is never forgotten, never forsaken!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.