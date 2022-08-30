CASTORLAND - Merle J. Roggie, 86, of Swiss Road, passed away on Monday afternoon, August 22, 2022 at Albany Medical Center.
He is survived by his children and their spouses, LuAnn and Myron Zehr of Lowville; Myron and Julie Roggie of Castorland; Brent and Sherri Roggie of North East, PA; Valerie and Robert Keefer of Croghan; 12 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; a sister, Eileen Zehr of Lowville; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Beulah; a grandson, Darrin Roggie; a brother, Ezra Roggie; two sisters and three brothers-in-law, Laura and Alvin Steria; Catherine and Jonathan Martin; and Rev. Richard Zehr. Merle is also survived by several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law on Beulah’s side of the family, as well as several who are predeceased.
Merle was born on January 10, 1936, in Lowville NY, a son of the late Jacob and Anna Widrick Roggie. He attended Beaver River Central School and worked on the family farm. He married Beulah M. Zehr on August 10, 1960 at Croghan Mennonite Church with the Rev. Lloyd Boshart officiating. Together with his wife he took over the family farm. They owned and operated the family farm until selling the farm to his son and daughter-in-law, Myron and Julie. In his retirement he continued to work daily on the farm. Mrs. Roggie passed away on July 13, 2011.
Merle was a member of Croghan Mennonite Church. He served as past trustee at Croghan Mennonite for many years. Together with his wife, the couple also volunteered for funeral dinners at the church. Merle enjoyed hunting, fishing, producing maple syrup, woodworking, and making miscellaneous items, such as clocks and stamp holders. Merle had a love for animals. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, which he considered time well spent.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Croghan Mennonite Church with Pastors of the church, officiating. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family in the church cemetery. Calling hours are from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022 at the church. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home Inc. Lowville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in memory of Merle J. Roggie to Beaver Camp, 8884 Buck Point Road, Lowville, NY 13367, or Croghan Mennonite Church, P.O. Box 68, Croghan, NY 13327, or Ethnos360 Bible Institute, 915 N. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Please note in memo: for Joshua Zehr (grandson, who is training in missions.)
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
