HERMON – Funeral services for Merrill D. Finnie, 34, a resident of 104 Germain Street, Hermon, will be held on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the Allen-Denesha Funeral Home in DeKalb Junction. Burial will be held in the Hermon Cemetery following the services. Following the services, a luncheon will be held at the Hermon Fire Hall to celebrate Merrill’s life. Family and friends may call at the Allen-Denesha Funeral Home on Monday, July 31, 2023 from 11-1 and again from 6-8 p.m. Merrill passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at his home. Merrill is survived by his mother, Sonya Forbes, Hermon; his father, David Finnie and Pamela Hedrick, Gouverneur; his sisters, Christa Charland, Hermon; Clarisa Davis, Hermon and Courtney Finnie, Fishkill; his nieces and nephews, Bella Charland and Hayden and Caylin Cardinell; his paternal grandfather, William Finnie, Norwood; his paternal grandmother, Diana Putman, Hermon as well as several aunts and uncles. Merrill was pre-deceased by his maternal grandparents Vernon and Deanna (Davis) Forbes. Born on February 24, 1989 to Sonya Forbes and David Finnie, Merrill graduated from Hermon-DeKalb Central School, Class of 2007. He enjoyed working, especially at the United Helpers Maplewood Campus in Canton where he was in maintenance and when Merrill wasn’t working, he was helping his friends or enjoying the outdoors. He loved to hunt, fish and go 4-wheeling in his spare time. Memorial donations in Merrill’s name can be made to the Hermon Rescue Squad. Arrangements are with the Allen-Denesha Funeral Home in DeKalb Junction.
Merrill D. Finnie
February 24, 1989 - July 25, 2023
