Merrill “Sonny” Goodison, age 84, of Gouverneur NY, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Central Park Rehab and Nursing Home in Sy-racuse NY.
Born July 2, 1936, in Gouverneur NY the son of Merrill G. and Eva Huntley Goodison, he was a 1954 graduate of Gouverneur High School and a 1956 graduate of Canton ATC (SUNY) in Canton, NY.
Sonny was employed by IBM in Syracuse NY 1956 - 1991 and retired after 35 years of service. During this time he served in the U.S. Army for 2 years including time in Korea and then was extended for 3 months.
Sonny loved his nieces and nephews and spent many hours passing on his advice and wisdom. One of his nephews said “Everyone should have an Uncle Sonny”. He spent time water skiing, swimming and sailing with the family and many hours sitting on his camp deck watching the activities on Sylvia Lake.
Sonny was predeceased by his parents and his niece Christine Burzalow.
He is survived by his sister, Shirley (Gene) Hockey of Brownville NY, brother, Gordon (Charlotte) Goodison of Syracuse NY, his niece Cindi (Fred) Dowd of Honeoye Falls, his nephews Michael (Julie) Goodison of Cicero, David (Cherie) Hockey of Caroga Lake NY, Scott (Karen) Goodison of Forest Hill MD, his nieces Michelle Kasprzak of Baldwinsville, Susan (Bill) Baker of Memphis NY, his nephew Douglas Goodison of Syracuse, great nephews, Josh (Meghan) Roth, Bryan Roth, Jeff Kasprzak, Kevin Hockey, Elliott (Emily) Hockey, Ryan Burzalow and Gabriel Goodison, great nieces, Aimee Kasprzak, Lauren (Kris) Coppola, Emily Roth, Court-ney (Tyler) Stellmack, Sarah Goodison and many good friends.
There will be no calling hours.
A private celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Gouverneur NY.
Contributions may be made to the CNY SPCA, the ASPCA or organization of your choice.
Gates Funeral Home, 29 West Genesee Street, Baldwinsville NY 13027 has charge of arrangements.
