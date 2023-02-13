Merritt James Burd (Jim), 79, of Boylston, passed away peacefully February 8, 2023.
Jim was born February 24, 1943 in Ithaca, NY to Kenneth and Grace (Jones) Burd. His last years of primary education were received at Sandy Creek High School before enlisting in the United States Army in 1960. After the completion of his Field Artillery Surveying training he was stationed in Baumholder, Germany, serving with 5th BN, 83rd FA, 8th Infantry Division Field Artillery for the remainder of his 3 years of Honorable service, attaining the rank of SP4 (Promotable). Jim has been a Licensed Land Surveyor in New York since 1976. As a well known and respected Surveyor, Jim has personally surveyed thousands of properties and drafted, stamped & signed over 3000 original Survey Maps. His surveying career will leave an indelible mark on the fields, hills and waterways of this area for as long as there are lands to be measured and mapped. Jim found simple joy in his peaceful farm, his 3 beloved Jack Russell’s and the rolling green hills and forests surrounding his Boylston home.
He is survived by his children, Catherine Boyle (Joseph) of Potsdam, NY, Christine Burd of Syracuse, NY, Kenneth James Burd of Orwell, NY, James Merritt Burd of Boylston, NY and Shannon Barrella (Jim) of Denver, NC, siblings Kenneth C. Burd (Geraldine), Rosalie Mastropietro, William Burd, and MaryLou Gorthy (David), 15 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth Hewson Burd and Grace Mary Gorthy.
Calling Hours will be Wednesday, February 15 th from 3-6pm at Summerville Funeral Home in Sandy Creek, NY. The Funeral Service will be Thursday, February 16th at 11am at the funeral home. Burial will be in the spring at Boylston Sandy Creek Cemetery.
