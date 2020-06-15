Lyons Falls – Merwin C. McDonald, 92, of Charlotte St., husband of the late Ruth Wynn McDonald, passed away in the comfort of his home on June 11, 2020 while surrounded by his loving family.
A life resident of Lyons Falls, Merwin was born on July 28, 1927 a son of Charles J. and Heloise Zimmer McDonald. Mer was a 1945 graduate of Lyons Falls High School, and thereafter on October 2, 1945 entered active duty with the US Navy, serving until his honorable discharge on July 15, 1946. Prior to entering the Navy, for a time Merwin worked for his father at McDonalds Feed Mill in Lyons Falls, traveled cross country with Charlie Cataldo, and had just begun employment with the Gould Paper Co., Lyons Falls. Following his service to his country Merwin was then employed for a time with Crucible Steel Co., and Turner Lumber Co. In 1954 Merwin purchased the insurance business from Ernie Burrows and started The McDonald Insurance Agency of Lyons Falls. Mer ran the agency until 1983 when he retired and the business was then run by his son John.
On September 16, 1948 Merwin was united in marriage with Ruth Wynn. Together the couple settled in Lyons Falls where they raised their family and had since lived. This was a blessed union of 69 years until Ruth’s death in 2017. Merwin was a member of the Forest Presbyterian Church, Lyons Falls, the Masonic Lodge -55, Turin, and the Copper Creek hunting club. Merwin was an outdoor enthusiast, spent many days hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling. Mer also enjoyed bowling.
Merwin is survived by his children and grandchildren; John and Katherine McDonald, Lyons Falls and grandson, Mark McDonald, Lowville, granddaughter, Jennifer McDonald Slack and Andrew Slack, Charlottesville, VA; daughter, Michele McDonald Wiggins, Burke, NY; granddaughter, Beth A. Wiggins, Las Vegas, NV; Rob and Cindy McDonald Wendt, Constableville; granddaughter, Michele Wendt Milavec and Lucas, East Greenbush, NY, granddaughter, Lisa Wendt Carandang and Francis, Seattle, WA; Lorri McDonald Randall, Constableville, and granddaughter Ruthanne Randall Conway
and Jacob Conway, Turin; Jim McDonald, Lyons Falls; Tim McDonald, Turin, grandson Cody McDonald, Constableville and grandson, Tyler McDonald, Lyons Falls. Also surviving are his great grandchildren, Madison Ruth McDonald, Montague, Banner Wynn Slack, Charlottesville, VA, Annika Faith Milavec and Linnaea Autumn Milavec, East Greenbush and Addison Anne Carandang and Eden Rose Carandang, Seattle, WA. Merwin is also survived by two sisters, Judy McDonald Bowerman and her husband, Ron and Jo Ellen McDonald Wolf, and her husband, Bruce. Also, several nieces and nephews. Merwin was predeceased by a son, David Wynn McDonald, in 1971, by a grandson, Scott R. Wendt, in 1997 and a son Douglas McDonald in 2018 and by his sister in law and brother in law, Mary Wynn Smith and Francis “Joe” Smith, and by two brothers Edward McDonald, Robert McDonald and his wife, Mary Grace; and by a sister, Joyce McDonald Frank and her husband, William Frank.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, June 19, at Wildwood Cemetery, Lyons Falls with Rev. Naomi Kelly, former pastor of Forest Presbyterian Church officiating, interment with military honors will follow. Arrangements are in care of the Trainor Funeral Home Inc. 143 Schuyler St. Boonville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Forest Presbyterian Church P.O. Box - 326, Lyons Falls Library 3918 High Street, or to Lyons Falls Alive, P.O. Box -702, Lyons Falls, NY 13368.
For an online message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com.
