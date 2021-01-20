LOWVILLE - Michael A. Call 83, passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center.
A funeral Mass for family and friends will be said on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 11:00 am at St. Peter’s Catholic Church with Rev. Jay Seymour, Pastor, officiating. Spring burial with military honors will be in Martinsburg Cemetery. Please follow COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing, mask is required to attend, and contact tracing will be observed.
Michael was born in Syracuse on September 24, 1937 to the late Herbert Edward and Loyola F. LeTarte Call. He was the middle child of three, younger sister Susan and older brother Herbert Jr.
Herbert E. Call Sr. was employed by New York State as a District Forest Ranger and in Michaels early childhood the family moved around New York State, eventually settling in Lowville in 1949.
While attending Lowville Academy and Central School, Michael met his wife of 60 years Jean A. Gallup. In 1957, Michael and Jean graduated from LACS and would marry on October 1, 1960 in Houseville.
During his high school years Mike worked at Tom Turck’s Mobile gas station. He joined the U.S Navy and was honorably discharged as Boiler Technician 2nd Class in 1961. Michael was employed by Boise Cascade for 35 years retiring in 1999.
He is survived by his wife Jean, daughters, Teresa (Douglas) Howard; and Patricia (Leonard) Augustyn; sons, Michael (Pamela) Call; and Herbert (Beth Eischen) Call; his grandchildren, Nicholas Augustyn and Jay Augustyn, Matthew Howard and Emily Howard; great grandsons, Emmett and Carter Augustyn; his sister, Susan (Cal) Farney; and very special niece, Deb (Fran) Dunn; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Michael is preceded in death by his older brother, Herbert E. Call, Jr.
In his retirement he enjoyed traveling to see family and friends, spending time with the close-knit community of Lowville. Michael was a communicant of St. Peter’s Catholic Church where he volunteered at the St. Peters Church Festival, Life member of Lewis County Memorial Post -6912 V.F.W., and every fall spending time with hunting buddies from the Brown Creek Club.
Memorials may be made to: Salvation Army, P.O. Box 148, Syracuse, NY 13206; The Lowville Food Pantry, 7646 Forest Avenue, Lowville, NY 13367; St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 5439 Shady Avenue, Lowville, NY 13367 or to one’s choice.
Arrangements are with Sundquist Funeral Home. On-line condolences may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.