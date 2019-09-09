LOWVILLE – Michael C. “Mike” Glenn, 71, of Hodge Road, Lowville, passed away Wednesday morning, September 4, 2019, at his home.
A funeral service with Military Honors will be at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. A gathering at the Croghan American Legion will immediately follow the funeral service. All are welcome. Calling hours will be from 2-4 p.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019, prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lewis County General Hospital, Fund for Hope, 7785 N. State Street, Lowville, NY 13367 or a charity of one’s choice.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Joan; two children, Todd Michael (Charity) Glenn of Lowville, and Kimberley Jo Glenn of Lowville; four grandchildren, Alex Makuch, Kelsey Glenn, Erika Glenn, and Hunter Glenn, three great-grandchildren, Natalie Glenn, Cole Garrison and Travis Garrison; a brother Thomas (Judy) Glenn of Lowville, Ann (William) Becker of Lowville; Several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is lovingly remembered by all of the Sauer family, Carl and Sue Sauer, Jack Sauer, Doris and Randy Turck, Donald and Cindy Sauer, Dan and Kris Sauer, Earl and Sandy Sauer, Lisa and Ken Fleming, and families. He is predeceased by a brother-in-law, Robert Sauer.
Mike was born on October 7, 1947 in Lowville, New York, a son of the late Edward L and Imelda Wagner Glenn and graduated from Lowville Academy in 1965. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War. After his service, he attended Central City Business Institute in Syracuse, NY, graduating in 1971. He worked for 10 years at Lewis County General Hospital in medical records and payroll, before going to work for NYS DOT. Mike retired in 2005 after 30 years of service.
He was a member of BPOE - 1605, Lowville Lodge, Beaver River Memorial Post -1663 Croghan American Legion, Lewis County Memorial Post -6912, Lowville VFW. He was a member of Disabled American Veterans. He was an honorary member of Lower Balsam Flats Hunting Club, and a member of the National Rifle Association. Mike was an avid NY Yankee Fan and loved John Wayne and all of the old westerns. He was a true family man. He loved his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and spending time with family. He had a great sense of humor and he loved to playfully pick on everyone and anyone, and will surely be missed.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.