Michael C. Parnell, 45, passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Faxton-St. Luke’s Healthcare, after a brief illness, surrounded by his loving friends.
Born in Watertown, NY, on March 18, 1976, Parnell was the son of the late David G. and Joanne F. (Clarke) Parnell. He was a graduate of South Jefferson High School. Parnell continued his education at Roanoke College, Jefferson Community College and became a founding member of the lacrosse program at Utica College, where he graduated in 2002. He has been the Head Coach for Utica Men’s Lacrosse for the last 14 years.
On December 19, 2020, Parnell was married to Catherine Kelly at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Rockaway, New Jersey.
Left to mourn his passing are his beloved wife, Catherine; father-in-law, Robert Kelly; sister-in-law, Elizabeth (Peter) Hackett; aunt, Patricia M. Johnson; cousins, Todd (Kate) Johnson, Paige O’Brien, Troy (Hillary) Johnson, Erin (Tim) Girard, Trevor Johnson and Elizabeth Rice along with several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother-in-law, Louise Kelly, and cousin, Terry O’Brien.
It would be impossible to list all the people that touched his life, as well as those who touched him, his players, dear friends and drinking buddies. They all loved him as passionately as he loved them. Parnell was more than just a coach, he was a mentor, and a friend. Anyone who had the honor of knowing him was made a better person because of it.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Friday from 4-7 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Parnell’s family will stay until all friends are seen. Funeral services will be private. Masks are strongly encouraged to be worn.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Parnell’s name may be made to a fund to be set up through the Intercollegiate Men’s Lacrosse Coaches Association. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
A special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Faxton-St. Luke’s Healthcare, especially those in the ICU, for the compassionate care provided to him during his time with them.
Parnell’s family will be forever grateful for all the love and support that have received from many which helped them get through this very difficult time.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com
