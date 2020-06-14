Michael Carley, age 76, passed away at his home following a brief illness. He was born Jan. 2, 1944 to Edwin and Rita Sorrell Carley. He graduated from Franklin Academy in 1961. He enlisted in the US Army and served with the Army Security Agency from 1963 to 1966. He was a member of the first graduating class of North Country Community College in Saranac Lake and went on to receive his Maters degree in school administration from SUNY New Paltz. Mike retired from NYS Dept. of Corrections in 2000.
On July 28, 1969, he married Phyllis Hopkinson, who survives. Also surviving are three sons, Matthew Carley of Fredericksburg, VA, Marc (Jodi) Carley of Baxter, MN and Michael (Crystal) Carley of Powhatten, VA; three grandchildren, Madilyn (Kyle) Kerby, Jacob Carley and Wesley Carley; two sisters, Susan Marlow of Chateaugay, Catherine Lawless of Saranac Lake; two brothers, Thomas Carley of Malone and Charles Carley of Falmouth, VA.; and many nieces and nephews. His parents and brother, John predeceased him.
Mike lived for fishing and hunting seasons and loved to talk about both! He loved his family, his home in Mountain View and his friends.
He was a member of American Legion Post 219, Hill 19 Hunting Club and was on the board of the Mountain View Association. Mike spent many hours volunteering at the Franklin County House of History and The Schryer Genealogy Center in Malone. Mike and Phyllis attended the First Baptist Church of Malone and the Mountain View Community Protestant Church.
In accordance with the current health restrictions, attendance-controlled calling hours will be held at St. Mary-Murphy-Wilcox Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A graveside service will immediately follow at Morningside Cemetery, Malone. Those in attendance are asked to observe social distancing and use of facial coverings.
Donations in Mike’s name may be made to the Mountain View Association Legacy Fund.
