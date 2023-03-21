Michael Curley, 78, of Watertown, Old Forge NY, and Clearwater FL, passed away on March 5, 2023. Calling hours will be held Monday, March 27th from 4-6pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Burial will be in Onondaga Valley Cemetery, Syracuse, NY, on Tuesday, March 28th at 11 am. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com In Mike’s memory, donations may be made to DPAO, 617 Davidson St., Watertown NY 13601 or Planned Parenthood of Northern NY, 160 Stone Street, Watertown, NY 13601.
Michael Curley
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
