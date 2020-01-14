DEFERIET – Michael D. Filiatrault, 70, 40 ½ Wilna Ave., died Monday afternoon at home, while under the care of his family.
Born in Pyrites, New York the son of the late Lawrence J. and Alice K. (Carney) Filiatrault. He graduated from Carthage. High School. He served in the United States Airforce. He married Christine Elliott in Michigan on July 6, 1979 where he was stationed with the Airforce. He is retired from St. Regis Paper Mill in Deferiet where he worked up until they closed. He later worked for Knowlton Technologies after for a short period.
Mr. Filiatrault, enjoyed bowling, golfing, and music, but most of all he cherished spending time with his grandchildren. His presence always brought a smile to others with his humor and love of life.
Besides his wife, Christine, Deferiet; he is survived by his mother, Alice Filiatrault, Carthage; his children, Jody & his wife (Brett), Carthage; Troy and Tara Filiatrault, Deferiet. Also surviving are several grandchildren, Chantal, Trevor, Abrahm, Lazarus, and Chloe.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to his wife and family.
A graveside committal service with Military Honors will be held on Monday, January 20th at 11:00 AM at the Black River Cemetery, with Deacon Richard J. Staab, of the St. James Catholic Cemetery, officiating. There will be no public calling hours. Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage. www.lundyfuneralhome.com
