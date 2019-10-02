NORWOOD — Services for 44 year old Michael D. Murphy, a resident of 16 County Rt. 48A, Norwood, will be held privately for the family. Mr. Murphy passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, VT. Michael is survived by his parents, Fern and Jean Murphy, Norwood; his two brothers, Timothy Murphy, Norwood and William Murphy, Naples, FL as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins living locally as well as in Cornwall, Ontario. Born in Massena, NY on May 31, 1975 to Fern F. and Jean L. Maloney Murphy, Michael graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School and attended SUNY Canton, receiving an Associated Degree in Electrical. Most recently, Michael was a custodian at the Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District and previously worked at the Potsdam CO-OP where he received many awards for his baking skills. Michael also worked previously for Parker Line Striping in Canton as well. Michael was an avid guitar player in which he played in several bands in his earlier years and was an avid skateboarder, who mentored many young children teaching them skateboarding skills. He also enjoyed cooking, hiking and spending time with his family, especially his great nephews who adored him. Memorial Donations in Michaels memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Michael D. Murphy.
Michael D. Murphy
