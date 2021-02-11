Michael D. Rodgers passed away Sunday, January 31st at Upstate Community Hospital. Michael was born in Syracuse and spent 10 years in Arizona. His passion was his family and he was never short on affection. Mike was a hugging person; his favorite opening line was “Give me some love”. Mike loved drag racing with his 1965 800hp Oldsmobile Wagon. Win or lose, he loved it. He also loved golf and spent many years looking for that perfect swing, he even found it occasionally. He was a retired Millwright with Chrysler/New Venture Gear.
Mike is survived by his wife, Summer; they were married for 38 years. Anyone that knew Mike and Summer knew that they were a perfect couple. He is also survived by his children, Michael (Tammy) Rodgers Jr., Kimberly Rodgers, Mandy Rodgers, Marlee (Ronnie) Freeman; 9 grandchildren; brothers, Bill (Kathy) Rodgers, Joe (Karen) Rodgers, Phil (Jackie) Ciaramella and David (Sue) Rodgers and many nieces and nephews. His nieces and nephews will always remember the Uncle Mike training.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 5th from 5pm until 8pm with sharing of memories to take place from 7:30 until 8pm at New Comer Cremations & Funerals in North Syracuse.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.newcomersyracuse.com
