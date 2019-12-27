The service to celebrate the life of Michael D. Taylor of 133 Main Street, Brownville, NY will be in the Spring. Mr. Taylor died at his home on December 16, 2019 after a brief illness. He was 63. He was born June 12, 1956 in St. Augustine, FL the son of Joseph L. and Marlene A. Monroe Taylor. He graduated from General Brown High School
in 1974. A marriage to Karen Corliss ended in divorce. Mr. Taylor was owned and operated Michael Taylor Construction until he retired by health reasons. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the American Cancer Society or a charity of one’s choice in memory of Mr. Taylor.
He is survived by his son Joseph Taylor of York, PA, his daughter Krista Taylor of Dexter, NY, his three brothers Daniel Taylor of Brownville, NY, Timothy Taylor of Greenwich, NY and Stephen Taylor of Brownville, NY. He is also survived by his two grandchildren Oline and Quinn Taylor of Dexter, NY. Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc
