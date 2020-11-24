Funeral services for Michael D. Tynon, age 73 of Ogdensburg will be held on Friday (November 27, 2020) at 11:00am at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. F. James Shurtleff officiating. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 10:00am until the time of the funeral. Mr. Tynon passed away at his home on Monday (Nov 23, 2020) as a result of failing health.
Surviving is his longtime companion Laura Bogart of Ogdensburg; a son Matthew Bogart & his companion Meaghan McLear and grandchildren Kaden & Keegan of Ogdensburg; two ½ sons Chris Tynon of Binghamton, NY and Cory Tynon of South Carolina; two brothers Kenny & Alice Tynon of Ogdensburg, Dennis “Larry” & Judy Tynon of Ogdensburg; two sisters Barbara Ward of Ogdensburg and Judy & Bruce LaJoy of Ogdensburg.
Siblings David Tynon, Carol Ann Mills and Linda LeBeau predeceased him.
Mike was born on January 24, 1947 in Ogdensburg, a son of the late Dennis & Virginia (Williams) Tynon Sr. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and enlisted in the US Army from 1956 – 1960. Following his honorable discharge, he began his employment with Bell Telephone where he worked for 18 ½ years. He later worked construction for a period, prior to failing in health.
Mike was a former member of the Ogdensburg Moose Club and co-owner of the Tynon Family Hunting Club. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, hunting, crossword puzzles, was an avid NY Yankee fan and loved his grandchildren. Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA or the Ogdensburg Boys & Girls Club. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
