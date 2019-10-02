Michael D. Woods

Michael (“Mike”) D. Woods of Three Mile Bay, New York passed away on Saturday, September 28. He was 62. He is survived and will be sorely missed by sister Sara Wiseman and her husband Dan Wiseman, of Sackets Harbor, New York and sister Patricia Anne Woods and her husband Richard Andersen, of Becket, Massachusetts. He is also survived by two nieces and three nephews.
Mr. Woods was the son of Doris Woods, formerly of Sackets Harbor, who passed away in 2012; and Fred Woods, formerly of Cape Vincent and New Smyrna Beach, FL, who passed away in 2016.
Mike grew up in Fayetteville, New York, where he attended Fayetteville Manlius High School. His summers were spent with his family on Three Mile Point. He moved to Three Mile Bay permanently in 1977 after graduating from SUNY Canton, where he owned and worked his own dairy farm until he retired in 2015.
Private services for the family will be held later in the fall. Gifts in his memory may be made to the Three Mile Bay, New York Fire Department 8581 State Rte 12E, Three Mile Bay, NY 13693. Online condolences may made to the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter at dexterfuneralhome.com.
