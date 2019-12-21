WADDINGTON — Michael E. White, age 62, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. A Celebration of Mike’s life will take place on January 4, 2020 from 12:00 – 3:00 pm at the Waddington American Legion.
Mike was born on April 22, 1957 in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Edward and Barbara (Joanette) White. He attended Madrid-Waddington Schools and married Kathryn Alford on July 19, 1986 at United Church of Madrid. After school, Mike did asbestos removal in the Rochester area for several years and later worked for numerous contractors, such as Heritage Homes and HD Builders for several years. He enjoyed being outdoors, especially hunting, and fishing. Mike also enjoyed woodworking and wood carving, but most of all the time he spent with his family, especially his children and grandchildren.
Mike is survived by his wife Kathryn of 33 years, a son, Joshua and wife Acacia White of Madrid; a daughter, Megan White and her companion Marc Badlam of Waddington; two grandchildren, Roselyn and Amelia White; four sisters, Nancy Greif and companion Richard Dean of Waddington, Laura and John Desrosiers of Cornwall, Rose and Glen Barnhart of Massena, Gayle and Kevin Hamilton of Massena; three brothers, Andrew and Peggy White of PA, Scott and Sandi White of Chase Mills, Kevin White and Companion Andria of Massena as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Jeff White.
Memorial contributions may be shared with the family in Mike’s name to Hospice & Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley. Arrangements are under the care of Phillips Memorial Home in Waddington. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
