SOUTH COLTON—A Mass of Christian Burial for 50 year old Michael Edward Long, a resident of 312 French Pond Road, South Colton, will be held at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in South Colton with Fr. Stephen Rocker presiding, at a later date. Calling hours and funeral services for Mike are currently postponed due to the current restrictions surrounding COVID-19. Mike passed away early Wednesday morning (April 1, 2020) at his home surrounded by his family. Mike is survived by his wife of 19 years, Susan; his two beloved daughters, Kaitlynn Long and companion Matthew Duvall, South Colton; Alannah Long, South Colton; his mother, Mary Long, South Colton and a brother, Brian and Karen Long, Parishville as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins. Mike was pre-deceased by his father, Edward, in 2018.
Born in Potsdam, NY on April 20, 1969 to Edward C. and Mary A. Jones Long, Mike graduated from Colton-Pierrepont Central School and attended trade school in Connecticut to be a diesel mechanic. Mike married Susan M. Dunning on April 29, 2000. Mike was currently employed by the Town of Colton as a heavy equipment operator and previously worked for LeBerge and Curtis in Canton for many years. Mike had a love of the outdoors, spending time hunting and fishing, going to camp at Ormsbee Pond and the Beham Hunting Club. He was a talented mechanic who enjoyed working on tractors, vehicles and equipment. Mike was a member of the Sunday Rock ATV Club, the Raquette Valley Fish and Game Club and the Boonville Rod and Gun Club, but found his most enjoyment came from being with his family and friends. Memorial donations in Mike’s memory can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Michael E. Long.
