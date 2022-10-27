Michael Eugene Peters passed from this life to go home to the Lord on October 5, 2022. He was predeceased by his loving father Carroll Eugene Peters. Michael is survived by his mother Janet Sue Peters and step-mother Linda Lee Peters and his brothers and sisters John (Jen) Peters, Michelle (Denny) Peters, Linda Marie, Carol (Phil) Barranco, Brenda (Greg) Maddox, Sue (Elias) Gaurin, Steven (Tammy) Hill, Amanda (Don) Bauer, Katie Davis, Robert (Mila) Peters, along with several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. He was the beloved Uncle Mike to all his nieces and nephews and always greeted each one with a smile and a joke or two. Michael was born on February 28, 1961 in Corning, New York and was the son of Carroll Eugene and Janet (Quinton) Peters. He graduated Canton High School in 1979 and attended Kemper Military College where he earned rank of First Lieutenant. He enrolled in the United States Army Corps of Engineers and was stationed out of Canton, New York. He then achieved his Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science at Brockport and continued on to complete his MBA at Oswego. Michael loved Karate and Tai Kwon Do and just adored family gatherings where he would often lead us in his favorite songs and add a joke or two. Michael’s strong Faith in the Lord will be leading him home and we are certain that Dad and Hayden Gaurin will be there to greet him. The family will be doing private ceremonies and a celebration of Life at our next reunion July 4th 2023. Donations in his memory can be sent to St. Mary’s Church in Canton, NY.
Michael Eugene Peters
