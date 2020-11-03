Michael Francis LaRosa, 90, died peacefully at his home in Winter Haven, Florida, on October 25, 2020. Michael was born July 27, 1930, in the small northern town of Massena, New York, to Mary Bronchetti and Salvatore LaRosa.
Michael, or “Mickey” to all who knew him, made a career with MetLife, retiring in 1987. When not working, he could often be found on the golf course or in the kitchen cooking. His love for his wife and family, golf, and good food shared with family and friends sustained Mickey throughout his whole life. A kind, happy, and loving man defined Mickey.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Elizabeth Jermano LaRosa, his brothers, Anthony LaRosa (Lee) of Massena, NY, Samuel LaRosa (Susan) of Stouffville, ON, Canada, his children, Michael (Christine) LaRosa of Syracuse, NY, Steven LaRosa (Nancy Keller) of St. Albans, VT, Ann (William) Vigne of Concord, MA, son-in-law Tim Laurion (husband of deceased daughter Mary) of Acton, MA, his grandchildren, Michael (Laura) LaRosa, John Patrick (Michelle) LaRosa, William (Meghan) Vigne, Andrew Vigne, Danielle (Alex) Price, Kate Laurion, Elizabeth LaRosa, and Samuel LaRosa, and his great-grandchildren, Olivia, Avery, and Emerson LaRosa, and William, Graham, and Nicholas Vigne.
Funeral services will be announced at a later date due to the pandemic. Memorial contributions may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association Florida Gulf Coast Chapter, Haines City, and to Good Shepherd Hospice of Auburndale, Florida, both kind and caring organizations whose assistance was most welcomed and lovingly given.
