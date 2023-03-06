WATERTOWN, N.Y. – Michael J. Chapman, 81, born in Syracuse on September 22, 1941, passed away on March 2nd, 2023, with his son, Robert, and daughter-in-law, Jessica, by his side. Michael came to Watertown as a small child with his loving parents (Glen and Hazel) and his siblings that he adored (Tommy, Diane, Raymond, Glen, Donald, Joan, Robert, and Roger). Michael met his wife Ann (deceased) at age 19 and went on to have five beautiful children (Michael Jr., Kevin, Lori, Lisa, and Robert).
Michael took great pride in his family. He loved his wife and children beyond measure, and always put them first. Robert enjoyed trick-or-treating all over the city with his dad when he was a child and caring for each other as Michael grew older. There was a time when Michael was able to buy Lisa a Thunderbird, and he was so happy he could. The random check-ins from Lori brought him such joy. Another joyful memory for him was living just a floor away from Kevin, which led to many meals together. Getting his holiday cards in the mail from his oldest, Michael Jr., was something he always looked forward to, and they never missed a beat.
During his personal time, Michael enjoyed tinkering with watches, tv’s, and radios. Lottery tickets and casino trips also helped pass the time. Additionally, he really enjoyed meeting friends at the Crystal and the sights and sounds of Watertown.
In his recent years, he spent time with his companion, Carol, whom he loved. They enjoyed watching TV, shopping trips, and going to church. He rescued his cat, Lovebug, and spoiled her. He also enjoyed watching his youngest, Robert, build a family of his own, and spending time with them.
No life goes by without pain though. Unfortunately, Michael had quite a bit. He lost his daughter, Lisa, when she was too young. Luckily, she left him grandsons in Justin and Josh. He then lost his wife, Ann, and his son, Kevin as well. We pray that he is with the family that he’s been missing so much now.
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the VFW on Bellew Ave in Watertown at 4 pm. His burial will be a private event in the spring.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.