NORWOOD — Graveside services for Michael J. Merkley, 55, a resident of Norwood, will be held at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Madrid, on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9 a.m. with Rev. Lee Sweeney presiding. Mr. Merkley passed away peacefully on April 24, 2023 at his residence. Michael is survived by his two children; a son, Jesse James Merkley and a daughter, Nichole Elizabeth McGregor; his two grandchildren, Kaleb and Hunter White as well as his longtime companion Diane Green and several aunts and uncles. Mike is pre-deceased by his Mother Phyllis and Father William Merkley as well as his brother, Scott Merkley. Born in Potsdam, New York on July 25, 1967 to the late William and Phyllis Welch Merkley. Michael graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School and served in the United States Army Reserve from 1986 for several years. Michael spent much time in Daytona Beach, Florida working in various fields before moving back to New York. Mike was an outdoorsman and he enjoyed spending time in nature while hunting, fishing and trapping. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Michael J. Merkley.
Michael J. Merkley
July 25, 1967 - April 24, 2023
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.