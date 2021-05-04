Michael J. Peluso, 67, of West Carthage, NY passed away after a brief stay at the Carthage Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Michael was born on May 11, 1953 in Carthage, New York, the son of the late Feo and Fleta Peluso. Michael married his high school sweetheart Sandra Parks on July 2, 1971 and remained happily married for nearly 50 years. He loved to golf, work in the garden, look at the wildlife, especially birds, but most of all loved spending time with his family.
Michael graduated from Carthage Central in 1971 and Potsdam College in 1976. He began as a Chemistry teacher at IHC in Watertown. After his brief teaching career, he worked at Nalco Chemical, and has spent nearly 40 years in the paper industry, most recently with Neenah Paper Company in Brownville.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy of West Carthage; a daughter Anna and her companion George in Rochester, a daughter Amy and her companion Justin in Copenhagen, and a son Rob and wife Liz in West Carthage, along with 4 grandchildren, Benjamin, Micayla, Jayden and Caydence.
He was predeceased by a son Christopher in 1994, a brother Tony and his sisters Betty and Angie.
He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. You will be sorely missed, rest easy Dad – We love you.
Per request of the family, there will be no funeral service or calling hours. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carthage Food Pantry, P.O. Box 566, Carthage, NY 13619. To leave an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.