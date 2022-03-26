Michael J. Perry, Sr., 68, was born July 4, 1953, in Watertown, New York, the oldest son of Jeannine E. Forbes Perry and Rudolph A. Perry.
Surviving are his four children, Michael J. Perry, Jr. (Rebecca), Michelle L. Perry (Chad Wright), Catherine C. Perry (Miguel Saenz), and Patrick HR Perry (Matasha). He is also survived by his seven grandchildren: Justin and Elizabeth Perry, Gavin and Gabrielle Thomas, Konnor and Maggie Wright, and Paisley Perry as well as siblings Peggy Kidd and Steven Perry.
Michael was married to Sherry L. Coppola on October 11, 1975, as well as Lisa M. Lowery on December 31, 1990. Both marriages ended in divorce, but they all remained friends over the years, placing the responsibility of being parents before all else.
Mike is predeceased by his parents, several beloved extended family members, and his faithful companion Lucky as well as many other pets over the years.
Mike Graduated from General Brown Central School and continued his education at Jefferson Community College where he received an AAS in Business Administration in 1973 and was also a brother of the Chi Delta Phi Fraternity. Professionally, Mike was employed with the College Association at SUNY Canton for 40 years (1976-2016) as Bookstore Manager and was promoted to Executive Director; WT Grant, Meriden, CT (1973 – 1975) as assistant manager; and served as Supervisor of the Town of Hermon (2020-2022) during his retirement.
Mike’s career was decorated and his accomplishments many, as was his willingness and ability to achieve successes known by few. He was known as the “go-to guy” whenever an idea or project was being floated during much of his career at SUNY Canton. Mike also filled additional roles at the College over the years whenever he was asked to step up and assist in several areas including Student Activities, Admissions, as well as Residence Life, all while fulfilling his primary CA responsibilities. He was a member and achieved president status with the State Association of Auxiliary Services (SASA), Eastern Association of College Auxiliary Services (EACAS), as well as the National Association of College Auxiliary Services (NACAS). Mike was also recognized in 2004 at SUNY Canton with the President’s Meritorious Service Award. The award he treasured most, however, was the yearbook dedication which is selected by the students, whose interest he always held first and foremost in his daily work at the College.
Over the years, Mike enjoyed traveling to car racing events, attending countless concerts, tour guiding with Adirondack Scenic Railroad, golfing, skeet shooting, bowling, and lived a life full of enjoyment doing the things he loved. Mike always loved music and was a gifted guitar player and drummer. Mike was also a history buff. Earlier in his career at SUNY Canton, Mike was involved in coordinating hot air balloon rides that were at Family Weekends annually and also received his pyrotechnician license from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, enabling him to provide many impressive fireworks displays at SUNY Canton. Mike enjoyed the holidays and decorating but especially enjoyed time spent with his friends and family.
Mike will be sorely missed and fondly remembered by his children and many friends and family.
Contributions can be made to the Massena Humane Society (where Lucky was rescued from) or any Humane society. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.newcomersyracuse.com.
