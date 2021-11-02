CARTHAGE – Michael J. Schatz, 66, of Rogers Crossing Road, passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at his home.
Michael was born in Meriden, Connecticut on October 22, 1955, the son of John J. Schatz and Shirley J. (Hall) Brown. He graduated from Carthage Central School and went on to work as a bridge laborer before suffering a disability.
On January 6, 2001 he married Janie A. Rivers. Janie passed away on June 24, 2021.
In his younger days he enjoyed riding motorcycles. Most of all he loved spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Shirley and Raymond Brown; a daughter, Jessica (Andrew) Mueller of Watertown; two stepsons, Troy (Tabatha) Rivers of Carthage and Travis (Shannon) Rivers of Texas; two sisters, Karen (Chuck) Noyes of Carthage and Mona (Dan) Toper of Watertown; as well as 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
He is predeceased by his father, John Schatz as well as two brothers, John Jay Schatz and Lynn Carl Schatz.
Calling hours will be held from 1-3 PM on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 500 State St., Carthage.
Condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
