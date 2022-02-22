Michael J. Watson, 57, of Sterling Heights, MI passed away on February 8, 2022 at Beaumont Hospital.
Michael was born on February 22, 1964 in Star Lake NY, a son of Max Watson and Dorothy (Rixon) Watson. Mike attended Clifton-Fine Central School graduating in 1982. He attended Clarkson University. Mike was employed as a carpenter for over 20 years. He started building homes and later began doing bridge work. He was a member of the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters. In his spare time Mike enjoyed collecting and refurbishing guns.
Mike is survived by his parents Max Watson (Anne Hynes) and Dorothy Watson, sisters Lori Watson and Robyn Watson and a niece Carly Watson. He is predeceased by his brother Brian Watson. A service will be announced at a later date.
