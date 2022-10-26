THE VILLAGES, FL - Michael Jacob Rose, 82, of The Villages, FL, formerly of Watertown, Plattsburg and Latham, NY died October 20, 2022, at Albany Medical Center in the loving company of his family. Born in Watertown, NY, September 4, 1940, he was the oldest son of the late George S. and Nasle (Jacob) Rose. Michael attended and graduated from Watertown High School in 1959 where he had a successful wrestling career that he continued at Clarkson College of Technology. After graduating from Clarkson in 1963 with a B.S. in Civil Engineering, he married his high school sweetheart, Sharon Huck. They lived in Watertown, NY until 1974 when they moved to Plattsburgh, NY, and spent twenty-four years raising their two sons: Michael Jr. of Latham, NY, and Christopher of Peru, NY. Michael worked as an engineer for the New York State Department of Transportation from 1963 until 1998; when he and Sharon moved to Latham, NY. Mike spent the remaining years of his employment working as the Albany Division Director of the New York State Thruway Authority until his retirement in 2002.
In 2013, shortly after celebrating their 50th Anniversary, Mike lost Sharon to cancer. He was blessed to find love again and in 2019, Mike married Linda Schmalz of Cedarburg, WI. Together they enjoyed cycling, golfing, and traveling the world and had just returned from a dream trip to Italy.
In addition to his family and his wife, Mike had two other passions in his life: golfing and cycling. He was known as an avid and skilled golfer, achieving his 6th hole in one earlier this year. He had a single digit handicap for most of his golf career and he often shot below his age in the last several years. In 1990, Mike began cycling, an activity he engaged in almost daily with Linda, and his sons whenever they were together. He took his last bike ride on Sunday, October 2nd with his son Michael.
Michael was the oldest of the four children born to George and Nasale Rose. He was predeceased by sister Judy Kramer and brothers, Tom (George Thomas) and Bob (Robert), and grandson Ryan. In addition to his wife Linda, his survivors include son, Michael Jr., his wife Cheryl (Casey) and their daughters, Hannah and Caroline of Latham, NY; son, Christopher, his wife Kimberly (Maloney) and their children Jillian and Sean of Peru, NY, step-daughter, Becky Jahandari and her daughter Leyli of Arlington, VA, step-daughter Virginia (Schmalz) and Brian Nitz and their children, Ciara and Reagan of Malahide, Ireland, and step-son Jeff Schmalz of Denver ,Colorado. He also leaves behind sister-in-law Linda Rose of Lakeland, FL, sister-in-law Faye Rose of Syracuse, NY, brother-in-law Robert Huck of Camillus, NY, brother-in-law Robert Kramer, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mike also leaves behind his closest and most enduring friendships, George Butterfield, Robert Burgess, Robert Henderson, and Pat Patterson. They were close friends during their Clarkson days and what began as “The Boys of Summer” reunion evolved into “The Boys of Winter” with the addition of another Clarkson classmate, Bruce Dart, and they gathered regularly with their wives during their retirement days in Florida.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Friday, November 4th, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Rd., Latham. Interment in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonie will immediately follow the visitation A Celebration of Life will be held in Florida in January.
Memorial donations may be made to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd.
Albany, NY 12208 or at https://www.givetocommunityhospice.org/donate/.
To leave a condolence message for the family, order flowers, or more information please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
