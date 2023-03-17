Michael James Anderson, 77, of Sarasota, FL and Croghan, NY, died Monday, March 13, 2023, after a brief illness. Michael was born at Langley Field, Virginia to Col. E. Lance and Mabel Anderson. He served honorably as an Infantry officer in the US Army in Vietnam earning a Purple Heart, Medal of Honor and a Bronze Star for heroic action under enemy fire. Michael attended high school in Phoenix, NY and graduated from St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y. where he was on the basketball team. Michael is survived by his loving wife Susan and by his two sons Christian of Vancouver, B.C. and Matthew (Emma) of Bellingham, Washington. Also surviving are his grandchildren Kia, Ella, Grace, Milo and Connor. In addition, Michael is survived by a large and loving extended family including his brother Lance (Ellen), and his sister Summer (Tobias Kircher), and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Michael loved his family so much. He and Susan spent every summer at their camp on the Beaver River in Lewis County along with their family. Michael retired in 2007 from the Sarasota County School Board. A private memorial service is planned for this summer at the Anderson family compound in the Adirondacks. Donations may be made to the Croghan Volunteer Fire Department, Croghan, NY 13327.
Michael James Anderson
March 13, 2023
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.