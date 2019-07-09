CHAUMONT-Michael John Carney, 49, born on February 24th, 1970, died at his home on Circle Drive, Chaumont on Sunday July 7th, 2019. Arrangements have been entrusted to Becker-Cleveland Funeral Home, Chaumont.
Michael is the son of Lynda M. Carney and the late Robert J. Carney. He is survived by his mother, and his brother Thomas Carney of Chaumont, along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Michael graduated from Lyme Central Schools and JCC, where he earned an Associate’s Degree in Math/Science. He also attended the School of Forestry in Wannakena where he pursued his interest in the outdoors.
He worked as a “free-lance” carpenter for several local contractors.
He enjoyed sports, fishing, spending time with family and friends. His passion was deer hunting, and he loved his Guns N’ Roses music.
Michael was very patriotic. He honored the memory of his Uncle Michael Mein who died in Vietnam in 1968 at age 23 by giving away tee shirts and sweatshirts with his uncle’s picture. Michael showed his loving heart by giving St. Michael’s medals to people he cared about. Michael will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A memorial service will be held Monday July 15th, at 11am at the United Church of Cape Vincent, NY. Reverend Mark Pierce will be officiating the service. There will be no calling hours.
Michael was an organ donor, and in lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Three Mile Bay ambulance fund 8581 NYS 12 E Three Mile Bay, NY 13693 or the Whitetails Unlimited Conservation PO Box 720 Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin 54235. Online condolences may be made at www.ClevelandFHInc.com.
