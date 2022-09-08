Michael John McLean

MCLEAN, Michael John, age 65, passed away in Pinellas Park on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 with family at his side.
“Mike” to those who knew him, was born in Malone, New York and grew up in the Town of Bombay in northern New York State, attending Salmon River Central School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Television-Radio Communications from Ithaca College and worked as a media technician in Washington, DC before relocating to Florida to work in the construction business. A skilled carpenter, Mike worked in the construction trades in Orlando prior to moving to Golden Gate in Pinellas Park in 2021 and beginning retirement.
Mike was a sports lover, a high school athlete and a life-long fan of the Buffalo Bills. He loved nothing better than to get together with friends, swap stories, listen to music and enjoy a good time. If there was a game to be played or watched, all the better. Mike was an American history buff, especially of the frontier. He enjoyed music, especially country classics by masters like Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash, and Bruce Springsteen’s songs of the working man. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking and fishing trips with his friends.
Mike is survived by his mother, Joanne Hannon; his sisters and brothers-in-law: Mary McLean Johnson and Jim Johnson, Kathy Helsby and Paul Helsby, and Nancy McLean Boyer and Steve Boyer; as well as his nephews Justin Helsby, Derek Helsby, and Blaine Helsby and their children, his niece Lauren Siskavitch and her family, and his nephew David Oglesby.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Mike’s closest friends, who reached out to him throughout his illness. Also, special thanks to the team from Suncoast Hospice who cared for him so wonderfully.
Memorial gifts in Mike’s name can be sent to: Suncoast Hospice Foundation, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL 33760 or online: SuncoastHospiceFoundation.org A gathering to celebrate Mike’s life will be held at a later date. Cremation has been entrusted to the National Cremation Society, Clearwater, Florida. To express condolences visit www.nationalcremation.com.
Mike, we will greatly miss your good humor, kind heart, your stories, and your unique point of view. You will live on forever in our hearts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.