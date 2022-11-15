Michael K. Brennan, 63, of Croghan died unexpectedly on Thursday, November 3, 2022 as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
Michael was born October 15, 1959 in Webster, New York a son of the late Richard Walter and Margaret (Lipsey) Brennan. Following graduation from high school, Michael began putting his hands to use, working for various firms as a welder and fabricator, lastly working for Douglas Machinery in Clearwater, Florida. Although originally from New York, Michael had only recently settled in the Croghan area.
Michael loved fishing and boating in the Gulf of Mexico, ATV’s and riding motorcycles.
Michael is survived by two nieces, Christine Crouch-Browarski and Melissa Elizabeth Crouch; seven step-children, Michael Lynn Churchill, Delia Elizabeth Jean, Carey Jean Moore-Pollock, Donald H. Pollock III, Bridget Ann Pollock, Sean Patrick Pollock and Rose Erin Pollock as well as 20 grandchildren.
Michael is predeceased by two siblings, Patricia Ann Brennan and Robert Richard Brennan.
There will be no services at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.scanlonfuneral.com. Arrangements for Michael Kevin Brennan are under the care of the Scanlon Funeral Home of Croghan.
