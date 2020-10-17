NORWOOD – Graveside services for 69 year old Michael L. Farnsworth, a resident of 27 Elm Street, Norwood, will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Riverside Cemetery in Norwood with Rev. Walter Smith presiding. Mr. Farnsworth passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Mike is survived by his aunts, uncles and cousins as well as his many friends.
Born in Potsdam, NY on November 2, 1950 to the late Alfred and Laura Narrow Farnsworth, Mike graduated from Northwood Prep High School, Lake Placid in 1969 and continued his education at Northwood, earning his associates degree. He was a self-employed handyman who enjoyed helping other people. Mike enjoyed going house to house helping and visiting with people. He loved to sit down to a piece of pie and enjoyed spending time on the mountain downhill skiing at Big Tupper. Memorial donations in Mike’s memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Michael L. Farnsworth.
