NORWOOD—Arrangements for 69 year old Michael L. Farnsworth, a resident of 27 Elm Street, Norwood, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Mr. Farnsworth passed away suddenly on October 13, 2020. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Michael L. Farnsworth.
