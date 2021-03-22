Michael L. Powell, Watertown, passed away Friday, March 19th at home while under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County. He was 64 years old.
Calling hours will be held at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home on Thursday, March 25th from 12 noon- 2 pm. Spring burial will be held at North Watertown Cemetery at a date and time to be announced.
A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
